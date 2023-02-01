Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Jada Die-Cast Series Revealed
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,545
Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Jada Die-Cast Series Revealed


A while back, we reported a teaser for the upcoming line of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts die-cast and RC vehicles by Jada. Today we have the official images of the line. The images also give us our first (slightly blurry) look at the Hasbro Control Art of Wheeljack The initial release will feature the following: 1:32 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts 1977 Chevrolet Camaro Bumblebee 1:32 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Optimus Prime 1:32 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Volkswagen Bus Wheeljack 1:24 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts 1977 Chevrolet Camaro Bumblebee 1:24 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Jada Die-Cast Series Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:53 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2023, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.