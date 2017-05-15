Whoa, that’s three days in a row. Hasbro has applied for yet another Transformers related Trademark at United States Patent And Trademark Office. Bee Vision Just like Cybertronics
, new trademark is also very specific on what it is. This time we have with us a set of roleplay items, masks and toys*which may*also be a part of the upcoming Bumblebee Movie by Travis Knight. Check out the trademark details below: Trademark ID:*87445379
Trademark Name: Bee Vision Trademark Description:*Toy masks; role-play toys; toy action figures, toy vehicles and toy robots convertible into other visual toy forms Owner: Hasbro Inc. » Continue Reading.
.
