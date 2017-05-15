Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Yet Another New Transformers Trademark: Bee Vision


Whoa, that's three days in a row. Hasbro has applied for yet another Transformers related Trademark at United States Patent And Trademark Office. Bee Vision Just like Cybertronics, new trademark is also very specific on what it is. This time we have with us a set of roleplay items, masks and toys*which may*also be a part of the upcoming Bumblebee Movie by Travis Knight. Check out the trademark details below: Trademark ID:*87445379 Trademark Name: Bee Vision Trademark Description:*Toy masks; role-play toys; toy action figures, toy vehicles and toy robots convertible into other visual toy forms Owner: Hasbro Inc.

The post Yet Another New Transformers Trademark: Bee Vision appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



