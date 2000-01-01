WereDragon EX Beasty Join Date: Jun 2014 Location: Vancouver Posts: 317

Combiner Wars Swindle running change in G2 Bruticus boxset As detailed in this thread ( https://www.allspark.com/forums/topi...on-cw-swindle/ ), Combiner Wars Swindle underwent a running change to add nubs to his gun so it can peg to his shoulder, which was done more to the benefit of the Hound remold than for Swindle himself. What I was wondering is, can the Swindle in the G2 deco Bruticus boxset also peg his gun to his shoulder? Essentially, does it feature this running change as well? Just checking because I might decide to obtain the set and want to know what I'm getting into, and I can't seem to find any information on the matter elsewhere. Thanks. Last edited by WereDragon EX; Yesterday at 11:58 PM .