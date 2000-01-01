Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Combiner Wars Swindle running change in G2 Bruticus boxset
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 11:53 PM   #1
WereDragon EX
Beasty
Join Date: Jun 2014
Location: Vancouver
Posts: 317
Combiner Wars Swindle running change in G2 Bruticus boxset
As detailed in this thread (https://www.allspark.com/forums/topi...on-cw-swindle/), Combiner Wars Swindle underwent a running change to add nubs to his gun so it can peg to his shoulder, which was done more to the benefit of the Hound remold than for Swindle himself. What I was wondering is, can the Swindle in the G2 deco Bruticus boxset also peg his gun to his shoulder? Essentially, does it feature this running change as well? Just checking because I might decide to obtain the set and want to know what I'm getting into, and I can't seem to find any information on the matter elsewhere. Thanks.
Last edited by WereDragon EX; Yesterday at 11:58 PM.
WereDragon EX is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vtg 1985 G1 Transformers Dinobot Bombardier Swoop Robot Toy W Box Extra Parts
Transformers
Official Takara Transformers MP-36 Megatron *NEW, SEALED with Box Damage*
Transformers
Official Takara Transformers MP-11 Coronation Starscream (Asia Reissue, Used)
Transformers
Transformers Movie Human Alliance Bumblebee Jazz Barricade Ark Playset Lot Sam
Transformers
Transformers Movie Premium Series Blackout Barricade Starscream Brawl Scorponok
Transformers
Transformers Original 1986 G1 Trypticon Near Complete + Bonus Figures!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Lot - Incomplete, Parts/Repair Customize
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:40 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.