IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Ramondelli and Goux Issue #27 Covers Artwork
PREVIEWSworld and IDW Publishing revealed Transformers issue #27 covers by artists Livio Ramondelli (A) and Nicole Goux (RI), updating our January 2021 solicitations coverage. “War World: Moon.” Cybertron’s winged moon, untethered from the planet and adrift in space, is in peril-from its slow descent towards the solar system’s star to new visitors who have their own plans for what to do with the moon. Can the remaining scientists and engineers hold their own until back-up arrives from Cybertron? Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Anna Malkova (Artist), Livio Ramondelli (Cover Artist), Red Powell (Cover Artist), Nicole Goux (Cover Artist) Reserve a » Continue Reading.
