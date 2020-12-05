Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Ramondelli and Goux Issue #27 Covers Artwork
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,787
IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Ramondelli and Goux Issue #27 Covers Artwork


PREVIEWSworld and IDW Publishing revealed Transformers issue #27 covers by artists Livio Ramondelli (A) and Nicole Goux (RI), updating our January 2021 solicitations coverage. “War World: Moon.” Cybertron’s winged moon, untethered from the planet and adrift in space, is in peril-from its slow descent towards the solar system’s star to new visitors who have their own plans for what to do with the moon. Can the remaining scientists and engineers hold their own until back-up arrives from Cybertron? Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Anna Malkova (Artist), Livio Ramondelli (Cover Artist), Red Powell (Cover Artist), Nicole Goux (Cover Artist) Reserve a &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Ramondelli and Goux Issue #27 Covers Artwork appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
In Stock Transformers Zeta EX-05 EX 05 Arcee Metalic Painting Action Figure
Transformers
Hascon 2017 Optimus Prime Power Bank New
Transformers
HASBRO TRANSFORMERS GENERATIONS STUDIO SERIES 20 BUMBLEBEE VOL.2 RETRO POP HWY
Transformers
Rodimus Prime Vintage 1986 Hasbro G1 Transformers Autobot Takara
Transformers
1985 McDonald's Tomy Transformer Cars, Lot of Three (3) Vintage Transformers
Transformers
3 Star Wars transformers Mixed Lot, Luke Snow Speeder And 2x Obi Wan
Transformers
1984 Bandai Black Porsche 928S Vintage Gl Transformer Autobot
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:27 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.