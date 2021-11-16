These titles are scheduled with February 2022 arrival dates, joining the previously revealed War’s End
: Transformers #40 and Beast Wars #13. Discuss the (released to date) artwork, creator credits and synopsis details for these publications on the 2005 boards! Transformers #40 (W) Brian Ruckley (A) Anna Malkova (CA) Angel Hernandez (CA) Nick Brokenshire (CA) Andrew Griffith Shattered! The Autobots have withdrawn to the Crystal City and the Decepticons are at their gates! But with Optimus Prime and Bumblebee finally reunited, will this be the Autobots’ last stand or their greatest hour?! Don’t miss the other side of the epic » Continue Reading.
