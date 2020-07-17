|
Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Class Ironhide In-Hand Images
Via*TonTon Review*on Youtube*we have new in-hand*images of the*Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Class Ironhide. Ironhide will be available together with Earthrise Prowl in the Amazon exclusive “Autobots Alliance” 2-pack
. This figure uses Siege Ironhide’s engineering with several new parts to brings us a G1 inspired Ironhide in both modes. In order to achieve this, some compromises were taken like using the van’s roof as a complete separate part that can be used as a shield in robot mode, and visible robot feet in the rear of the van. In any case, Ironhide shines in robot mode next to other Earthrise Autobots. » Continue Reading.
