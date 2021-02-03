|
Prime 1 Studio surprised us with another reveal. Via their Facebook account
, they have uploaded an extensive set of official images of their new*MMTFM-26NP Nemesis Prime (Bumblebee Movie) statue. This is a black redeco of Prime 1 Studio*MMTFM-26 Cybertron Optimus Prime statue
*and we are sure your optics will be really pleased with the result. This would be a special limited edition of only 150 pieces. Read on for the product description: Cybertron
has fallen. Prime 1 Studio is proud to present NEMESIS PRIME! In Transformers canon, Nemesis Prime is the clone of Optimus Prime, possessing his full capabilities but » Continue Reading.
