Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Prime 1 Studio Age Of Extinction Grimlock Statue Official Gallery & Product Descripti
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,096
Prime 1 Studio Age Of Extinction Grimlock Statue Official Gallery & Product Descripti


Prime 1 Studio, via their Facebook account, have revealed an official gallery and product details of their*Premium Masterline Age Of Extinction Grimlock statue. This statue will be released as part of the*smaller, but not less impressive, Premium Masterline scale (15 inches tall approximately).*Grimlock is sure another impressive statue by Prime 1 Studio. Read on for the full product information: Autobots, were going to prove who we are! And why were here!  Optimus Prime Following our classic statue shown for the first time in 2014, standing about 25 inches tall. Prime 1 Studio is proud to unveil the 15 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Prime 1 Studio Age Of Extinction Grimlock Statue Official Gallery & Product Description appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
KRE-O Transformers Battle For Energon Kit (98812) Age 7-14 Hasbro LEGO
Transformers
Transformers Universe Classics Ironhide Generations Blurr
Transformers
Transformers 2005 Movie Lot of 2 Landmine Longarm
Transformers
Transformers Universe Ironhide Astrotrain RID Classics Figures Generations
Transformers
VINTAGE 1985 GOBOTS GBP1 PART OF COURAGEOUS GB P1 BANDAI
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS LOT, 17 , ACTION FIGURES, ARMADA, ENERGON & more
Transformers
HASBRO TAKARA 1974 1983 MEGATRON WALTHER P-38 (incomplete)
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:29 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.