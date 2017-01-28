Deadline
is reporting that Paramount has bought a spot at the Super Bowl. No surprise as Paramount usually makes a presence every year at the most watched sporting event on television. Now, the question is, who will those 30-seconds go to? With Baywatch and Transformers: The Last Knight*both being huge blockbusters for the summer, it is very hard to tell who will get the spot. Transformers is no stranger to the Super Bowl though; with Revenge of the Fallen, Dark of the Moon, and Age of Extinction all getting TV Spots, one can assume that The Last Knight » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers: The Last Knight TV Spot at Super Bowl LI?
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
