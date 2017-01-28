Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page In Hand Pics of Unite Warriors Megatronia
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,901
In Hand Pics of Unite Warriors Megatronia


Thanks to TFW2005 board users Type-R and Cheem The Rup, we have several in-hand pictures of Unite Warriors Megatronia that have surfaced around the web. We hace clear pictures that reveal the new deco in the individual robots and their alt modes and combined form, comparison pics with her Hasbro’s sister Victorion, and we have a look at the box-art. Click on the bar and share your thoughts on the boards.

The post In Hand Pics of Unite Warriors Megatronia appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
G1 Transformer - Heroic Autobot Red Alert
Transformers
RARE 1980 TAKARA No.9 TRANSFORMERS HONDA CITY HYPER TURBO IN ORIGINAL BOX
Transformers
Transformers TFcon Exclusive Comic and Card Back Collection w/ Extras | Botcon
Transformers
Downshift Vintage Hasbro G1 Transformers Omnibot Mail Order 100% Complete.
Transformers
Takara Transformers Soundwave Mp3 Audio Player Spark Blue - New In Box
Transformers
Toyworld Transformers Hegemon Megatron TW-01B
Transformers
Lot of 13 Transformers Dark of the Moon, ROTF, HFTD Deluxe Class Vehicles -Loose
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:31 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.