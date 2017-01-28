Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,901

In Hand Pics of Unite Warriors Megatronia



Thanks to TFW2005 board users Type-R and Cheem The Rup, we have several in-hand pictures of Unite Warriors Megatronia that have surfaced around the web. We hace clear pictures that reveal the new deco in the individual robots and their alt modes and combined form, comparison pics with her Hasbro’s sister Victorion, and we have a look at the box-art. Click on the bar and share your thoughts on the boards.



The post In Hand Pics of Unite Warriors Megatronia appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

