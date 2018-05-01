Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,185

WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 508 Now Online





Now that their associate is infected with cardboard wizards, Aaron and TJ try to keep a polite distance from Vangelus as they delve into another trove of Studio Series What We Gots. You can download and comment on it here:* Now that their associate is infected with cardboard wizards, Aaron and TJ try to keep a polite distance from Vangelus as they delve into another trove of Studio Series What We Gots. You can download and comment on it here:* WTF@TFW – Episode 508 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here. If you use iTunes and regularly subscribe to podcasts, you can add us to your player and have the software download each episode automatically each time we update. To do that, and give us a reviews on iTunes, click here:*





The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles. __________________Thewill returnat the 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.