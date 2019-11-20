|
Devil Saviour DS-04 Smash (Revenge Of The Fallen Long Haul) Prototype
New third party company*Devil Saviour*(formerly known as Bombusbee) is really working fast. They have uploaded via their Weibo account
*images of the gray prototype of their*DS-04 Smash (Revenge Of The Fallen Long Haul).* This is the fourth (of seven) component revealed of Devil Saviour’s Troublemaker/ROTF Devastator, and we are sure you will be really pleased with what they are showing off. SD-04 Smash is a great representation of ROTF Long Haul in robot and alt mode, both highly detailed and sculpted. It takes slight liberties in the design in both mode, but it’s clearly recognizable as the character. The robot » Continue Reading.
The post Devil Saviour DS-04 Smash (Revenge Of The Fallen Long Haul) Prototype
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con 2020
will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.