Siege Wave 3 Leader Class Astrotrain Spotted At US Retail
And in less than 24 hours, we have our third sighting of the latest waves of War For Cybertron: Siege toys in the US. This time we can report that*Siege Wave 3 Leader Class Astrotrain*has been spotted At US Retail. 2005 Boards member*rattrap007 found Astrotrain at Walmart in Newburgh, New York. It’s to dash to your nearest Walmart to try to grab the new space choo-choo mold for your collection! Don’t forget that we have already reported*our first US sighting of these toys at Target
*just a few hours ago, together with*Siege Wave 5 Deluxe
*(Crosshairs & Spinister). Happy hunting!
