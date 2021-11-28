Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? November Week 4


November is leaving with a slow sightings week, but we are getting closer to Christmas so it may be different next week. Australian fans can now hunt the latest Rescue Bots Dinobots Adventures and they got official pre-orders for Masterpiece Shouki, New Zealand stores get the latest Kingdom Deluxe waves plus the Autobot Ark and the*War For Cybertron Trilogy Ravage 2-pack has been found in Singapore. Rescue Bots Dinobot Adventures Optimus Prime T-Rex And Masterpiece Shouki As An EB Games Exclusive In Australia ?*Via Ozformers we can confirm that the new the large Dinobot Adventures electronic Optimus T-rex &#187; Continue Reading.

