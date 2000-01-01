Today, 05:27 PM #1 Medic Generation 2 Join Date: Jan 2015 Location: Ontario, London Posts: 174 Looking for Siege Shockwave Mirage Generations Whirl Hey,

I'm looking for loose complete or misb of the following:



Siege Shockwave

Siege Mirage

Generations Whirl

Autobot and Decepticon clones

Takara LG Godbomber





I would like to trade for them. What I have for trade:



GS Spinout Cordon MIB, still uncut

GS Bugbite MIB, uncut

GS Hubcap loose complete with box

Siege Red Alert loose complete with box

Netflix Deesus Drone loose complete with box

SS86 Jazz MISB

SS86 wreckgar MISB

SS86 Sharkticon MISB

POTP Abominus complete with packaging

