Medic
Join Date: Jan 2015
Location: Ontario, London
Posts: 174
Looking for Siege Shockwave Mirage Generations Whirl
Hey,
I'm looking for loose complete or misb of the following:

Siege Shockwave
Siege Mirage
Generations Whirl
Autobot and Decepticon clones
Takara LG Godbomber


I would like to trade for them. What I have for trade:

GS Spinout Cordon MIB, still uncut
GS Bugbite MIB, uncut
GS Hubcap loose complete with box
Siege Red Alert loose complete with box
Netflix Deesus Drone loose complete with box
SS86 Jazz MISB
SS86 wreckgar MISB
SS86 Sharkticon MISB
POTP Abominus complete with packaging
