|
Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces Titan Masters Attack Hull Down
The Transformers Trading Card Game team is back with another Wave 5 reveal
: Yesterday, Lead Designer Ken Nagle introduced
‘hybrid’ Battle Card pips. Here’s a Secret Action which uses the new mechanic! Check out the attached artwork and details for Hull Down, then sound off on the 2005 boards!
The post Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces Titan Masters Attack Hull Down
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2020
will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.