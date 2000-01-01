Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
TRU.CA Sightings Thread
Today, 05:55 PM
ngnaw
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Montreal
Posts: 508
TRU.CA Sightings Thread
Rainmakers set online!
https://www.toysrus.ca/en/Transforme.../AFADFCFC.html
My Feedback Thread
ngnaw
Today, 06:21 PM
TriBlurr
Generation 2
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Corner Brook NL
Posts: 193
Re: TRU.CA Sightings Thread
Figures it shows up when I'm broke.
TriBlurr
Today, 06:56 PM
Mumps
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Calgary, AB
Posts: 3,181
Re: TRU.CA Sightings Thread
Won't add to cart..
http://www.geocaching.com
My feedback
Follow me on Twitter!
Check out my YouTube Channel!
Mumps
General Tekno
Lugnut rules!
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Calgary AB
Posts: 2,441
Re: TRU.CA Sightings Thread
Change the stock number and it's out of stock...
BT Toons
- updates Tuesdays and Fridays.
Tekno Reviews
: Watch Tekno and the Lugnut-tans review and rate toys!
Blog
|
Youtube
|
Twitter
|
DeviantArt
|
Formspring
General Tekno
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
