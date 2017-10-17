Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Ages Three and Up Newsletter October 2017
Today, 09:00 AM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,027
Ages Three and Up Newsletter October 2017
TFW2005 friend and sponsor Ages 3 and Up have sent through their newsletter. Check it out below! Featured Item
Ocular Max – Perfection Series – PS-11 Omne
Latest Arrivals
Mastermind Creations- Reformatted R-28 – Tyrantron
Iron Factory – IFEX22 War Giant – Set A
DX9 – War in Pocket – X22 Rager
<a href="http://www.agesthreeandup.com/dx9-war-in-pocket-x21-thorner/" target="_blank" class="externalLink" rel="nofollow noopener"> DX9 – War in Pocket
» Continue Reading.
The post
Ages Three and Up Newsletter October 2017
appeared first on
Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
