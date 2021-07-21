|
TFNation Welcomes Rescue Bots Creators to The Big Broadcast of 2021
TFNation welcomes Transformers Rescue Bots creators to The Big Broadcast of 2021
event airing next month on Twitch
and TFNation Live
: Celebrate the 10th anniversary of another multiple Emmy-winning animated series: Transformers: Rescue Bots! Join the creator panel featuring writers and showrunners Nicole Dubuc, Brian Hohlfeld, Jeff Kline, and Greg Johnson as they discuss the ins and outs of writing for children, lacking Decepticons, and beating the original G1 Transformers cartoon for number of episodes! Stay tuned to this space for more Big Broadcast guest announcements and join in the discussion on the 2005 boards!
