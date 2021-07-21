Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
TFNation Welcomes Rescue Bots Creators to The Big Broadcast of 2021


TFNation welcomes Transformers Rescue Bots creators to The Big Broadcast of 2021 event airing next month on Twitch and TFNation Live: Celebrate the 10th anniversary of another multiple Emmy-winning animated series: Transformers: Rescue Bots! Join the creator panel featuring writers and showrunners Nicole Dubuc, Brian Hohlfeld, Jeff Kline, and Greg Johnson as they discuss the ins and outs of writing for children, lacking Decepticons, and beating the original G1 Transformers cartoon for number of episodes! Stay tuned to this space for more Big Broadcast guest announcements and join in the discussion on the 2005 boards!

The post TFNation Welcomes Rescue Bots Creators to The Big Broadcast of 2021 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



