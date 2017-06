Today, 01:15 AM #1 Ironwave Master in disguise Join Date: Jun 2012 Location: Laval, QC Posts: 1,714 Collection ideas I'm going the MP route and will sell all my CHUG figures. I won't go overboard instead I will keep it simple. Since my new place won't have the necessary space to display a huge roster. My ideas as my first MP's:



Soundwave, Thundercracker

Prowl, Wheeljack, Bluestreak, MakeToys Jazz or Ironhide



I will only have 2 Cons and 2 Bots. Any ideas as which I should get out of that list? Maybe I missed a few nice ones.



If I was just starting I would go with all oversize. MPP10, OS Ironhide, Sideswipe, Seekers ect



