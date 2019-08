Civil Warrior General Grant (War Within Optimus Prime) Color Prototype & Trailer Prot

New 3P Company* Civil Warrior on Weibo *has just uploaded new images their first project:*Civil Warrior General Grant*(War Within Optimus Prime). This figure is based on the Dreamwave's War Within Optimus Prime design, but with some changes to make him a bit more stylized. We finally have a look at the color prototype of the main robot and our first look at the gray prototype of his trailer and combined super mode. We are sure the pictures will get your optics attention. According to the information shared, the original mold has got several modifications and improvements.