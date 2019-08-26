Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Civil Warrior General Grant (War Within Optimus Prime) Color Prototype & Trailer Prot
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,321
Civil Warrior General Grant (War Within Optimus Prime) Color Prototype & Trailer Prot


New 3P Company*Civil Warrior on Weibo*has just uploaded new images their first project:*Civil Warrior General Grant*(War Within Optimus Prime). This figure is based on the Dreamwaves War Within Optimus Prime design, but with some changes to make him a bit more stylized. We finally have a look at the color prototype of the main robot and our first look at the gray prototype of his trailer and combined super mode. We are sure the pictures will get your optics attention. According to the information shared, the original mold has got several modifications and improvements. The main Optimus Prime robot &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Civil Warrior General Grant (War Within Optimus Prime) Color Prototype & Trailer Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:18 PM   #2
Pascal
Iron Pasc
Pascal's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 17,204
Re: Civil Warrior General Grant (War Within Optimus Prime) Color Prototype & Trailer
Kewl.
__________________
My BST list is HERE.
Pascal is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
G1 Season 2 Transformers - Autobot Jetfire 100%
Transformers
Original 1984 G1 Transformers TOPSPIN in box! STILL FACTORY SEALED! - MISB MOC
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:26 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.