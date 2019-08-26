|
Civil Warrior General Grant (War Within Optimus Prime) Color Prototype & Trailer Prot
New 3P Company*Civil Warrior on Weibo
*has just uploaded new images their first project:*Civil Warrior General Grant*(War Within Optimus Prime). This figure is based on the Dreamwaves War Within Optimus Prime design, but with some changes to make him a bit more stylized. We finally have a look at the color prototype of the main robot and our first look at the gray prototype of his trailer and combined super mode. We are sure the pictures will get your optics attention. According to the information shared, the original mold has got several modifications and improvements. The main Optimus Prime robot » Continue Reading.
The post Civil Warrior General Grant (War Within Optimus Prime) Color Prototype & Trailer Prototype
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.