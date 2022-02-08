Artist*Ken Christiansen,*via his*Facebook account
,*have shared images of the concept art of the Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Origin Bumblebee. This is an early concept of a Cybertronian Bumblebee that was used as a base to develop the physical toy. Read on for Ken Christiansen comments: “Obviously, pretty much the original G1 Cartoon Model sheet, just cleaned up and colored. (I’m assuming the detail pass came after engineering figured out where all the cut lines needed to be, for transformation, not done by me.) Robot Mode concept turn views, with updated back kibble to indicated the new mode. This may be my » Continue Reading.
