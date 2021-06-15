We have another confirmed actress for the next Transformers live-action movie.*Luna Lauren Velez,*who played María LaGuerta in “Dexter” and the voice of Rio Morales in “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”, has joined the cast of “Transformers 7″. Comicbookmovie.com*states
: Talking to us about her new movie Rogue Hostage (which is now available to watch in select theaters and On Demand after being released on June 11), star Luna Lauren Velez (Dexter, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) confirmed that she recently boarded the cast of the seventh Transformers movie. “I’m doing Transformers 7 which I’m very excited about,” Velez told us earlier today. » Continue Reading.
The post Luna Lauren Velez Lands A Role In Transformers 7
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca