Today, 07:10 PM
Super_Megatron
Transformers: Cyberverse Voice Cast Live Autograph & Live Broadcast


Voice actor Jeremy Levy, voice of Bumblebee and several other Transformers Cyberverse characters, have tweeted information about an upcoming Transformers: Cyberverse Voice Cast Live Autograph & Live Broadcast. Jeremy Levy (Cyberverse Bumblebee, Rack N' Ruin, Perceptor, Jetfire and Whirl) together with 3 other Cyberverse cast mates: Ryan Andes (Grimlock, Shockwave), Jaime Lamchick (Arcee), and Deanna McGovern (Shadow Striker), will be signing autographs live plus a live Q&A for all fans via Streamily/YouTube on Sunday, January 9th at 2:00 pm EST. Proceeds go to the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research.

The post Transformers: Cyberverse Voice Cast Live Autograph & Live Broadcast appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



