Fans Toys is being pretty active with updates recently. Following the new images of their new*FT-48 Jive (Masterpiece Scaled G1 Jazz)
, now they are treating fans with images of the color prototype of their*FT-49 Phantasm (Masterpiece Scaled G1 Mirage). Once again, Fans Toys is bringing a very cartoon-accurate design for the Masterpiece scale. Phantasm/Mirage will include 2 interchangeable faces (cartoon and toy inspired) and a detailed and realistic alt mode. We also have comparison shots next to other Fans Toys Autobot cars for you to see how the scale works between them. Check all the images after the break » Continue Reading.
The post Fans Toys FT-49 Phantasm (Masterpiece Scaled G1 Mirage) Color Prototype
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...