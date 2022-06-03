Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Masterpiece MP-57 Skyfire Official Reveal & Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:31 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,379
Transformers Masterpiece MP-57 Skyfire Official Reveal & Images


Fire in the sky! Takara Tomy have officially revealed the latest installment in the Masterpiece line: MP-57 via Takara Tomy Mall website. Skyfire is coming in hot! This amazing cartoon-accurate Skyfire mold will be released as a Takara Tomy Mall exclusive for the Japanese market, priced 38500 Yen (about $296.00) and scheduled for release in late January 2023. There’s a limited reservation period from*June 3rd to August 5th 2022. See all the new HQ images of Masterpiece Skyfire after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers Masterpiece MP-57 Skyfire Official Reveal & Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:58 AM   #2
ssjgoku22
Nexus Maximus
ssjgoku22's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 2,326
Re: Transformers Masterpiece MP-57 Skyfire Official Reveal & Images
Well this looks like a work of art. Definitely preordering.
ssjgoku22 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:07 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.