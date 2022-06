Transformers Masterpiece MP-57 Skyfire Official Reveal & Images

Fire in the sky! Takara Tomy have officially revealed the latest installment in the Masterpiece line: MP-57 via Takara Tomy Mall website . Skyfire is coming in hot! This amazing cartoon-accurate Skyfire mold will be released as a Takara Tomy Mall exclusive for the Japanese market, priced 38500 Yen (about $296.00) and scheduled for release in late January 2023. There's a limited reservation period from*June 3rd to August 5th 2022. See all the new HQ images of Masterpiece Skyfire after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!