Fire in the sky! Takara Tomy have officially revealed the latest installment in the Masterpiece line: MP-57 via Takara Tomy Mall website
. Skyfire is coming in hot! This amazing cartoon-accurate Skyfire mold will be released as a Takara Tomy Mall exclusive for the Japanese market, priced 38500 Yen (about $296.00) and scheduled for release in late January 2023. There’s a limited reservation period from*June 3rd to August 5th 2022. See all the new HQ images of Masterpiece Skyfire after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!
The post Transformers Masterpiece MP-57 Skyfire Official Reveal & Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...