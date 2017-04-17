Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
New Masterpiece Starscream Incoming?


Takara Tomy have shared out an image via their official Twitter account that teases the possibility of an all new Masterpiece Starscream!* The tweet was actually celebrating the 35th anniversary of G1 cartoon airing in Japan.* The image however, when translated via AI, hints at a new Masterpiece Starscream.* It reads – Beyond 15 years, Masterpiece Series Starscream revival!* The seekers are definitely in need of some modern tech, and since Megatron, Optimus and Bumblebee have recently got upgrades – it makes sense Starscream and his brothers would &#187; Continue Reading.

The post New Masterpiece Starscream Incoming? appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



