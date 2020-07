New Masterpiece Starscream Incoming?

Takara Tomy have shared out an image via their official Twitter account that teases the possibility of an all new Masterpiece Starscream!* The tweet was actually celebrating the 35th anniversary of G1 cartoon airing in Japan.* The image however, when translated via AI, hints at a new Masterpiece Starscream.* It reads – Beyond 15 years, Masterpiece Series Starscream revival!* The seekers are definitely in need of some modern tech, and since Megatron Optimus and Bumblebee have recently got upgrades – it makes sense Starscream and his brothers would