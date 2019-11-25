|
Transformers Cyberverse Scout Ramjet & Dead End, Warrior Stealth Force Hot Rod, Bumbl
*we have a great set of images of the new Transformers Cyberverse Scout Ramjet & Dead End, Warrior Stealth Force Hot Rod, Bumblebee & Megatron and Ultra Class Hot Rod, Bumblebee & Clobber New Images. These new figures match the listings we had reported before in November.
*We have our first look at the following toys: Scout class Ramjet with cranium crash attack. – New mold. Scout class Dead End with sonic uppercut attack – We can notice the face design of the toy does not match the upper art of the packaging. Warrior Class Stealth Force Hot » Continue Reading.
