Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Delayed/Cancelled Order Complaint Section
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:47 PM   #1
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 443
Delayed/Cancelled Order Complaint Section
People love to chime in with delay/cancellation notices along with the "anyone know when they will come in" question along with various complaints.

Let's make this the place to do that so as to save a sightings thread for actual sightings.

Welcome to 2020.
__________________
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048

List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504

Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180

Video tour of my collection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M
UsernamePrime is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:53 PM   #2
Delta-Raven
falls down a lot
Delta-Raven's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Canada
Posts: 275
Re: Delayed/Cancelled Order Complaint Section
Good idea
__________________
Feedback!
Delta-Raven is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
VINTAGE 1992 TRANSFORMERS G2 LOT w/ DECEPTICON LEADER MEGATRON CYBERJETS GO-BOTS
Transformers
Transformers
Takara Tomy Transformers Lot DMK 01 OPTIMUS PRIME DOTM DUAL MODEL KIT 1/35 Scale
Transformers
3 Star Wars transformers Mixed Lot, Luke Snow Speeder And 2x Obi Wan
Transformers
Transformers SOUNDWAVE Commemorative Edition TRU Exclusive 2006 MISB
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS THE LAST KNIGHT PREMIER EDITION DELUXE DINOBOT SLUG NEW IN BOX
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime Megatron ZAK! cup RARE!
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:58 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.