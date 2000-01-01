UsernamePrime Custom User Title Prime Join Date: Jan 2020 Location: Ontario Posts: 443

Re: Earthrise bluestreak Quote: savagephil Originally Posted by Anyone know if earthrise bluestreak will become available threw eb games? Since apparently it's a Walgreens exclusive in the states now.

nobody knows anything yet, keep eyes open on sightings thread and EB site. nobody knows anything yet, keep eyes open on sightings thread and EB site.

List of TF figures I'm looking to buy: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048



List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504



Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180



Video tour of my collection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M __________________