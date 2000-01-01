Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:45 PM
savagephil
Generation 1
Join Date: Dec 2012
Location: toronto
Posts: 18
Earthrise bluestreak
Anyone know if earthrise bluestreak will become available threw eb games? Since apparently it's a Walgreens exclusive in the states now.
Today, 12:51 PM
UsernamePrime
Re: Earthrise bluestreak
nobody knows anything yet, keep eyes open on sightings thread and EB site.
