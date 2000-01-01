Pascal Iron Pasc Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Planet Earth Posts: 17,674

MASTERPIECE

-MP-21G G2 Bumblebee (MIB): 30 *ON HOLD*



WORLD'S SMALLEST TRANSFORMERS

-WST G1 Starscream - 20

-WST G1 Bumblebee - 20

-WST G2 Starscream - 20



G1

-G1 Action Masters Starscream - 25

-G1 Action Masters Bumblebee - 25

-G1 Action Masters Grimlock (missing small gun) - 15

-G1 Pretenders Starscream (one damaged wing post, taped, still works, SS has lots of paint wear) - 40

-G1 Pretenders Bumblebee - 60

-G1 Goldbug - 20



G2

-G2 Starscream - 50

-G2 Gobots Bumblebee - 20

-G2 Gobots Megatron - 25

-G2 Hero Megatron - 30



BEAST WARS

-Beast Wars Basics Megatron (crocodile) - 15

-Beast Wars Reborn Megatron (original Ultra mold, new head + premium paint) - 100

-Beast Wars Telemocha TM-02 Megatron (Robotmasters mold, premium paint) - 40



BEAST MACHINES

-Beast Machines Megatron - 25

-Beast Machines Mechatron - 10

-Beast Machines McDonald's Megatron - 1

-Beast Machines Jollibee Megatron - 20



ROBOTS IN DISGUISE 2001

-R.I.D. 2001 Megabolt Megatron - 30



BEAST WARS 10TH

-Deluxe Megatron - 25



MACHINE WARS

-Basics Megatron - 15

-Ultra Starscream - 40



ROBOTMASTERS

-G1 Starscream - 25



ARMADA

-BTR Starscream - 15

-BTR Megatron - 25

-Happy Meal Megatron - 1

-Happy Meal Starscream - 1



MICRON LEGENDS

-Ultra Starscream - 40

-Leader Megatron - 75

-Ultra Shockwave - 75



ENERGON

-Energon Deluxe Starscream - 15

-Energon Ultra (Powerlinx) Megatron - 40

-Energon McDonald's Megatron (South America - completely different mold) - 35

-Energon Minicons Perceptor - 10



CYBERTRON

-Cybertron Supreme Starscream - 40

-Cybertron Burger King Megatron - 1

-Cybertron Jollibee Megatron - 25



GALAXY FORCE

-Galaxy Force Galvatron - 100

-Galaxy Force Dark Ligerjack - 75

-Galaxy Force Voyager Starscream - 30

-Galaxy Force Kabaya DX Megatron - 45



HENKEI

-Deluxe Starscream: 20

-Deluxe Bumblebee: 15

-Deluxe Galvatron: 20



CLASSICS

-Deluxe Megatron (G1 colors) - 15

-Legends Bumblebee (MOSC) - 25



GENERATIONS

-T30 Deluxe Bumblebee - 10

-T30 Deluxe Armada Starscream - 10

-Nike Calvin Johnson Megatron (Generations T30 redeco + football) - 15

-Deluxe Megatron - 10



COMBINER WARS

-Voyager Cyclonus - 10

-Deluxe Offroad - 15

-Leader Armada Megatron - 25

-Titan Devastator - 150



POWER OF THE PRIMES

-Titan Predaking (MIB) - 150



TITANS RETURN

-Legends Bumblebee - 5

-Titan Omega Supreme (MIB) - 200



SIEGE

-Leader Ultra Magnus - 25

-Leader Astrotrain - 25

-Commander Jetfire - 90

-Voyager Megatron - 15

-Micromasters (I have one of each mold released) : ask for lot



EARTHRISE

-Titan Scorponok (MIB) - 200

-Commander Sky Lynx (MIB) - 100

-Deluxe Hoist - 15

-Deluxe Wheeljack - 15

-Deluxe Ironworks - 15

-Leader Doubledealer (MIB) - 50

-Micromasters (I have one of each mold released) : ask for lot



UNITED

-Deluxe Bumblebee w/ Renderform Goldbug upgrade kit - 30



BEARBRICK

-Bearbrick Starscream - 15

-Bearbrick Megatron - 15

-Bearbrick Bumblebee - 15



Q-TRANSFORMERS

-Starscream - 5

-Megatron - 5

-Bumblebee v1 - 5

-Bumblebee v2 - 5



ANIMATED

-Deluxe Bumblebee - 10

-Hydrodrive Bumblebee (Takara) - 30

-Voyager Starscream - 15

-Voyager Megatron - 15

-Deluxe Megatron - 10

-Activators Starscream - 5

-Activators Bumblebee - 5

-Activators Megatron - 5

-McDonald's Starscream - 1

-McDonald's Bumblebee - 1

-McDonald's Jumpstarters Starscream - 25

-McDonald's Jumpstarters Bumblebee - 25

-McDonald's Jumpstarters Megatron - 25



PRIME

-FE Deluxe Starscream - 20

-Deluxe Bumblebee - 10

-Voyager Starscream - 15

-Voyager Megatron - 15

-Cyberverse Commander Starscream - 7

-Cyberverse Commander Megatron - 7



BEAST HUNTERS

-Deluxe Bumblebee - 5

-Deluxe Starscream - 10

-Voyager Sharkticon Megatron - 30 *ON HOLD*

-Takara Go! Ultra Dragotron - 40 *ON HOLD*



ADVENTURE

-Deluxe Supreme Mode Bumblebee - 15



BOTCON

-2011 SG Galvatron - 85

-2011 SG Goldbug - 150

-2013 Starscream - 75

-2013 Megaplex (avec upgrade kit Renderform) - 85

-Botcon 2015 Megatron - 85



KABAYA

-Kabaya Beast Wars II Galvatron (version 1) - 50

-Kabaya Beast Wars II Galvatron (version 2) - 50



PROTOTYPES

-Generations T30 Voyager TM Megatron (unreleased) - 3000

-ROTF Voyager Mixmaster (test shot w/ alt. head) - 50

-HFTD Voyager Recon Ironhide (test shot w/ alt. head) - 50



3RD PARTY

-MMC Calidus (IDW Hot Rod - MIB) - 85 *ON HOLD*

-ART Feather AF-006 Goldbug - 40

-Toyworld Goldbug - 25 *ON HOLD*



SUPER SENTAI

-Shinkenger Artisan Shinken-Oh (MIB) - 350

-Shinkenger DX Daikai-Oh (MIB) - 75

-Ziuohger (ALL cubes 1-12 + all auxiliary cubes) - 400



OTHER TRANSFORMING TOYS

-Bandai Macross DX VF-25 Alto + full armor - 200

-Yamato Galaxy Cyclone Braiger (MIB) - 100

-Bandai Soul of Chogokin General Franky (MIB) - 300

-Bandai Soul of Chogokin Gaigo (MIB) - 30

-Megahouse Galvion (MIB) - 250

-Megahouse Jumbow Culutt (MIB) - 200



