Today, 11:31 AM
Pascal
Iron Pasc
Pascal's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 17,674
The Purge: 2020 Edition
Free shipping for ONE buyer each Tuesday in October. Deadline is noon!

10/20: Primecron
10/27: AVAILABLE

Pricing in Canadian dollars. EMT or Paypal accepted (+4% if not F&F).

All figures loose/complete unless noted.

MASTERPIECE
-MP-21G G2 Bumblebee (MIB): 30 *ON HOLD*

WORLD'S SMALLEST TRANSFORMERS
-WST G1 Starscream - 20
-WST G1 Bumblebee - 20
-WST G2 Starscream - 20

G1
-G1 Action Masters Starscream - 25
-G1 Action Masters Bumblebee - 25
-G1 Action Masters Grimlock (missing small gun) - 15
-G1 Pretenders Starscream (one damaged wing post, taped, still works, SS has lots of paint wear) - 40
-G1 Pretenders Bumblebee - 60
-G1 Goldbug - 20

G2
-G2 Starscream - 50
-G2 Gobots Bumblebee - 20
-G2 Gobots Megatron - 25
-G2 Hero Megatron - 30

BEAST WARS
-Beast Wars Basics Megatron (crocodile) - 15
-Beast Wars Reborn Megatron (original Ultra mold, new head + premium paint) - 100
-Beast Wars Telemocha TM-02 Megatron (Robotmasters mold, premium paint) - 40

BEAST MACHINES
-Beast Machines Megatron - 25
-Beast Machines Mechatron - 10
-Beast Machines McDonald's Megatron - 1
-Beast Machines Jollibee Megatron - 20

ROBOTS IN DISGUISE 2001
-R.I.D. 2001 Megabolt Megatron - 30

BEAST WARS 10TH
-Deluxe Megatron - 25

MACHINE WARS
-Basics Megatron - 15
-Ultra Starscream - 40

ROBOTMASTERS
-G1 Starscream - 25

ARMADA
-BTR Starscream - 15
-BTR Megatron - 25
-Happy Meal Megatron - 1
-Happy Meal Starscream - 1

MICRON LEGENDS
-Ultra Starscream - 40
-Leader Megatron - 75
-Ultra Shockwave - 75

ENERGON
-Energon Deluxe Starscream - 15
-Energon Ultra (Powerlinx) Megatron - 40
-Energon McDonald's Megatron (South America - completely different mold) - 35
-Energon Minicons Perceptor - 10

CYBERTRON
-Cybertron Supreme Starscream - 40
-Cybertron Burger King Megatron - 1
-Cybertron Jollibee Megatron - 25

GALAXY FORCE
-Galaxy Force Galvatron - 100
-Galaxy Force Dark Ligerjack - 75
-Galaxy Force Voyager Starscream - 30
-Galaxy Force Kabaya DX Megatron - 45

HENKEI
-Deluxe Starscream: 20
-Deluxe Bumblebee: 15
-Deluxe Galvatron: 20

CLASSICS
-Deluxe Megatron (G1 colors) - 15
-Legends Bumblebee (MOSC) - 25

GENERATIONS
-T30 Deluxe Bumblebee - 10
-T30 Deluxe Armada Starscream - 10
-Nike Calvin Johnson Megatron (Generations T30 redeco + football) - 15
-Deluxe Megatron - 10

COMBINER WARS
-Voyager Cyclonus - 10
-Deluxe Offroad - 15
-Leader Armada Megatron - 25
-Titan Devastator - 150

POWER OF THE PRIMES
-Titan Predaking (MIB) - 150

TITANS RETURN
-Legends Bumblebee - 5
-Titan Omega Supreme (MIB) - 200

SIEGE
-Leader Ultra Magnus - 25
-Leader Astrotrain - 25
-Commander Jetfire - 90
-Voyager Megatron - 15
-Micromasters (I have one of each mold released) : ask for lot

EARTHRISE
-Titan Scorponok (MIB) - 200
-Commander Sky Lynx (MIB) - 100
-Deluxe Hoist - 15
-Deluxe Wheeljack - 15
-Deluxe Ironworks - 15
-Leader Doubledealer (MIB) - 50
-Micromasters (I have one of each mold released) : ask for lot

UNITED
-Deluxe Bumblebee w/ Renderform Goldbug upgrade kit - 30

BEARBRICK
-Bearbrick Starscream - 15
-Bearbrick Megatron - 15
-Bearbrick Bumblebee - 15

Q-TRANSFORMERS
-Starscream - 5
-Megatron - 5
-Bumblebee v1 - 5
-Bumblebee v2 - 5

ANIMATED
-Deluxe Bumblebee - 10
-Hydrodrive Bumblebee (Takara) - 30
-Voyager Starscream - 15
-Voyager Megatron - 15
-Deluxe Megatron - 10
-Activators Starscream - 5
-Activators Bumblebee - 5
-Activators Megatron - 5
-McDonald's Starscream - 1
-McDonald's Bumblebee - 1
-McDonald's Jumpstarters Starscream - 25
-McDonald's Jumpstarters Bumblebee - 25
-McDonald's Jumpstarters Megatron - 25

PRIME
-FE Deluxe Starscream - 20
-Deluxe Bumblebee - 10
-Voyager Starscream - 15
-Voyager Megatron - 15
-Cyberverse Commander Starscream - 7
-Cyberverse Commander Megatron - 7

BEAST HUNTERS
-Deluxe Bumblebee - 5
-Deluxe Starscream - 10
-Voyager Sharkticon Megatron - 30 *ON HOLD*
-Takara Go! Ultra Dragotron - 40 *ON HOLD*

ADVENTURE
-Deluxe Supreme Mode Bumblebee - 15

BOTCON
-2011 SG Galvatron - 85
-2011 SG Goldbug - 150
-2013 Starscream - 75
-2013 Megaplex (avec upgrade kit Renderform) - 85
-Botcon 2015 Megatron - 85

KABAYA
-Kabaya Beast Wars II Galvatron (version 1) - 50
-Kabaya Beast Wars II Galvatron (version 2) - 50

PROTOTYPES
-Generations T30 Voyager TM Megatron (unreleased) - 3000
-ROTF Voyager Mixmaster (test shot w/ alt. head) - 50
-HFTD Voyager Recon Ironhide (test shot w/ alt. head) - 50

3RD PARTY
-MMC Calidus (IDW Hot Rod - MIB) - 85 *ON HOLD*
-ART Feather AF-006 Goldbug - 40
-Toyworld Goldbug - 25 *ON HOLD*

SUPER SENTAI
-Shinkenger Artisan Shinken-Oh (MIB) - 350
-Shinkenger DX Daikai-Oh (MIB) - 75
-Ziuohger (ALL cubes 1-12 + all auxiliary cubes) - 400

OTHER TRANSFORMING TOYS
-Bandai Macross DX VF-25 Alto + full armor - 200
-Yamato Galaxy Cyclone Braiger (MIB) - 100
-Bandai Soul of Chogokin General Franky (MIB) - 300
-Bandai Soul of Chogokin Gaigo (MIB) - 30
-Megahouse Galvion (MIB) - 250
-Megahouse Jumbow Culutt (MIB) - 200

More to come...
My BST list is HERE.
Last edited by Pascal; Today at 12:51 PM.
