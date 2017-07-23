|
More Tidbits On Transformers: Rescue Bots Academy
Thanks to an online CV
submitted by Boulder Media Studio writer Ben Ward, we now know a little bit more on the upcoming animated series Rescue Bots Academy. According to the CV, the new show is aimed for a TV release rather than the rumored Web Series. Each episode is 22 minutes long and Mr. Ward has played a role of Lead Writer for two of the episodes. The project status is listed as ‘In Development’. Ben Ward is currently working as a writer on the upcoming Micronauts series as well. His past works include Danger Mouse and Peter » Continue Reading.
