Via PrimevsPrime on Youtube we have our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers R.E.D Wave 3 G1 Bumblebee. Bumblebee is part of the new Transformers R.E.D Wave 3 non-transformable action figures line together with Coronation Starscream (which can find in-hand images*here
). Bumblebee is another good representation of the Autobot scout. The figure features a wide range of poseability and includes extra accessories like a gun, a pair of extra hands, 2 blast effect and a big Energon cube. While based in his G1 design, Bumblebee features several extra molding and detail over his body making him a bit different » Continue Reading.
