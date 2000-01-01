Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:38 PM
Decepticon Army
King of the Obscure
Decepticon Army's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: The Ark In Emergency Stasis
Posts: 1,984
Transformers Studio Series 86 Movie Deluxes released in Canada
Thanks to Cybertron.ca member Tonestar for letting us know that the Transformers Studio Series 86 Movie Deluxes have been released in Canada. The wave consists of Jazz, Kup, and Blurr.

The sighting was made at an EB Games (curb side pickup) in Ontario.

Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum.
Today, 06:13 PM
The Nemesis
Machine War
The Nemesis's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2019
Location: Cybertron
Posts: 249
Re: Transformers Studio Series 86 Movie Deluxes released in Canada
That's a decent looking Jazz.


As much as I've tried to make myself a rule about not re-buying the same character within a few years unless there's significant reason to, I'm probably going to break it for this. It's not that I dislike PoP Jazz, but mine has floppy shoulders and all that painted-over clear plastic is a severe chip/flake hazard.


Kup and Blurr though I have no reservations about trying to pick up since I didn't get into collecting again until after their last releases.


And so begins the wait to see if they'll show up at Walmarts here because I am bloody well done dealing with EBGames if I can at all help it (for mostly non-Transformers reasons)
