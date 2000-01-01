The Nemesis Machine War Join Date: Aug 2019 Location: Cybertron Posts: 249

Re: Transformers Studio Series 86 Movie Deluxes released in Canada That's a decent looking Jazz.





As much as I've tried to make myself a rule about not re-buying the same character within a few years unless there's significant reason to, I'm probably going to break it for this. It's not that I dislike PoP Jazz, but mine has floppy shoulders and all that painted-over clear plastic is a severe chip/flake hazard.





Kup and Blurr though I have no reservations about trying to pick up since I didn't get into collecting again until after their last releases.





And so begins the wait to see if they'll show up at Walmarts here because I am bloody well done dealing with EBGames if I can at all help it (for mostly non-Transformers reasons) __________________

