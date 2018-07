Jonnydark Beasty Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: New Hamburg Posts: 323

How Much Does An Optimus Prime (Robot Mode) Animation Cel Go For Now? ) I was wondering what they go for now. Does anyone sell them at TFCON? I am into collecting animation cels and would eventually like to own an optimus prime cel in robot mode (I have truck mode already!) I was wondering what they go for now. Does anyone sell them at TFCON?





__________________