|
Gamestop Exclusive Funko Mystery Box Transformers vs G.I. Joe Additional Image
Gamestop website
*have updated the*listing
of their exclusive*Funko Mystery Box Transformers vs G.I. Joe
with a new image giving us extra information about the presentation of this pack. This is a special pack which includes: 1*lunch bo, 2 random Funko Pop figures, 1 key chain, 1 decal and 1 pin set. You could get any of the following Funko Pop characters:*Optimus Prime (with Energon axe), Megatron (with Energon mace), Duke or Cobra Commander. The new image confirms that the lunch box is reversible with both Transformers and G.I. Joe retro art in each side. You can already pre-order » Continue Reading.
The post Gamestop Exclusive Funko Mystery Box Transformers vs G.I. Joe Additional Image
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca