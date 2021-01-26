Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:50 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,077
Gamestop Exclusive Funko Mystery Box Transformers vs G.I. Joe Additional Image


Gamestop website*have updated the*listing of their exclusive*Funko Mystery Box Transformers vs G.I. Joe with a new image giving us extra information about the presentation of this pack. This is a special pack which includes: 1*lunch bo, 2 random Funko Pop figures, 1 key chain, 1 decal and 1 pin set. You could get any of the following Funko Pop characters:*Optimus Prime (with Energon axe), Megatron (with Energon mace), Duke or Cobra Commander. The new image confirms that the lunch box is reversible with both Transformers and G.I. Joe retro art in each side. You can already pre-order &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Gamestop Exclusive Funko Mystery Box Transformers vs G.I. Joe Additional Image appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



