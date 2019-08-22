Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,298

Playschool Heroes Rescue Bots Academy Hoist Out At US Retail



2005 Boards member*Rookbartley*is giving us the heads up that the*Playschool Heroes Rescue Bots Academy Hoist (Oversized Version) is out at US Retail. This new Hoist toy is a big 11-inch tall and easy-to-transform (2 steps) figure. A big and fun gift for young Rescue Bots fans. This big boy was spotted at*Target in Fort Wayne, Indiana for affordable $14.99. Happy hunting!



