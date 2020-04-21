Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDW?s My Little Pony / Transformers Miniseries: Creative Team Interview
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,575
IDW?s My Little Pony / Transformers Miniseries: Creative Team Interview


Several members of the team that worked on IDW’s My Little Pony / Transformers, a four-issue miniseries originally included in our May solicitations coverage and still expected for release later this year, shared their creative process insights with Hollywood Soapbox. How did the writing work amongst the three co-writers on this project? Did you try to collaborate to keep track of storylines and plot points? IAN FLYNN: We mostly worked independently under editor Megan Browns guidance. We all tossed our collective ideas into the pile, and the most promising were chosen to be fleshed out and finalized. SAM MAGGS: &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW’s My Little Pony / Transformers Miniseries: Creative Team Interview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers g1 G2 21x figures lot vintage omnibots Grimlock Blaster cassettes
Transformers
Transformers ROTF Superion complete & Fan Project TF-Crossfire Add On complete
Transformers
Transformers g1 Dinobot Swoop 95% complete vintage figure 1985
Transformers
Transformers g1 Autobot Prowl 100% complete vintage figure 1984 Canadian
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS WAR FOR CYBERTRON TRILOGY NETFLIX VOYAGER HOTLINK ACTION FIGURE
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Siege War For Cybertron EXCLUSIVE Netflix Decepticon Mirage MISB
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-02 Soundwave Deception ToysRUs CIB +GIFT
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:56 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.