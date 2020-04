IDW?s My Little Pony / Transformers Miniseries: Creative Team Interview

Several members of the team that worked on IDW's My Little Pony / Transformers, a four-issue miniseries originally included in our May solicitations coverage and still expected for release later this year, shared their creative process insights with Hollywood Soapbox. How did the writing work amongst the three co-writers on this project? Did you try to collaborate to keep track of storylines and plot points? IAN FLYNN: We mostly worked independently under editor Megan Brown's guidance. We all tossed our collective ideas into the pile, and the most promising were chosen to be fleshed out and finalized. SAM MAGGS: