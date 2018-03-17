Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
WonderCon 2018: IDW?s Transforming and Rolling Out


WonderCon*Anaheim’s*program schedule is posted, and weve reviewed it to give you a sneak peek at an intriguing Transformers-related panel taking place this Saturday: Transforming and Rolling Out*11:30am – 12:30pm Room 208 It’s a year for big changes and even better comics at IDW Publishing! Come hear all about it from IDW’s senior editor*Sarah Gaydos,*editor*Joe Hughes,*and a cavalcade of creators. Expect the usual scintillating chat, major announcements, and even some fun giveaways.* Additionally, IDW’s press*release*includes mention that Transformers creators John*Barber, Livio Ramondelli &#38; Mairghread Scott will be available for signings at booth #1109. What are your burning &#187; Continue Reading.

The post WonderCon 2018: IDW's Transforming and Rolling Out appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
