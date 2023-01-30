Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Kotobukiya Bishoujo Transformers Bumblebee Revealed


The official Kotobukiya Instagram account have just revealed the third entry in their Bishoujo Transformers line: Bumblebee. Introducing the third addition to the new series featuring a collaboration between Hasbro, Takara Tomy, and Kotobukiya! The statue was made into the BISHOUJO style by Shunya Yamashita based on the first ever, core series that is still beloved to this very day, THE TRANSFORMERS! Third in the series comes one who loves peace, the AUTOBOT BUMBLEBEE. Bumblebee?s robot mode color scheme is recreated through the yellow hoodie with horns and the inner light blue outfit and belt! A perfect outfit for the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Kotobukiya Bishoujo Transformers Bumblebee Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



