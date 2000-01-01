Fear or Courage Generation 2 Join Date: Apr 2008 Location: Pickering Posts: 107

On splitting up the new boxsets Hi, all,



So, I'm sure that I'm like a lot of fans and collectors here in that I'd like to own some of the figures from the two new Titans Return boxsets, but not all of them.



In my specific case, I want Nautica and Laser Prime from the Velocitron set, but I have zero interest in Quickswitch, and can take or leave Fastlane and Rodimus Prime. So, I figure when the time comes, I'd try selling the unwanted ones off. But, then I also got to thinking, what if I went in on a boxset with at least one other fan, and split the proceedings?



I figure the sets are a ways off yet, so I wonder a) If that's a amart idea, and b) How that would work, and where I'd post about it here.

