Old Today, 02:39 PM   #1
Fear or Courage
Generation 2
Join Date: Apr 2008
Location: Pickering
Posts: 107
On splitting up the new boxsets
Hi, all,

So, I'm sure that I'm like a lot of fans and collectors here in that I'd like to own some of the figures from the two new Titans Return boxsets, but not all of them.

In my specific case, I want Nautica and Laser Prime from the Velocitron set, but I have zero interest in Quickswitch, and can take or leave Fastlane and Rodimus Prime. So, I figure when the time comes, I'd try selling the unwanted ones off. But, then I also got to thinking, what if I went in on a boxset with at least one other fan, and split the proceedings?

I figure the sets are a ways off yet, so I wonder a) If that's a amart idea, and b) How that would work, and where I'd post about it here.
Old Today, 02:41 PM   #2
RNSrobot
Animated
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Edmonton AB
Posts: 1,626
Re: On splitting up the new boxsets
It's not unreasonable, albeit I have to factor in shipping. But it's a good idea if you can work out with a fellow fan at the start.

Myself, I'll buy them and first attempt to sell off the unwanted figures locally through our FB group and Kijiji. If no luck I'll put them up on Cybertron.
Old Today, 02:53 PM   #3
Oreobuilder
Energon
Oreobuilder's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2010
Location: Montreal
Posts: 855
Re: On splitting up the new boxsets
I think splitting sets is a good idea if it's agreed upon first. Right now, this is where I fall on each figure. I may change my mind before I buy.

Chaos on Velocitron” (Toys R Us Exclusive)
  • Leader Quickswitch - Not interested
  • Deluxe Nautica - Not interested
  • Voyager Laser Prime - Not interested
  • Clone Fastlane - Want
  • Titan Master Rodimus Prime (Diecast) - Not interested
Siege On Cybertron” (Bigbadtoystore Exclusive)
  • Leader Class Ginrai - Want
  • Voyager Tidal Wave - Not interested
  • Deluxe Metalhawk - Want
  • Clone Pounce - Want
  • Titan Master Thunderwing - Not interested


So it looks like I'll skip the Speed set and buy a Fastlane from someone and buy a Siege set and sell a couple from that set.



OB
Old Today, 03:37 PM   #4
Fear or Courage
Generation 2
Join Date: Apr 2008
Location: Pickering
Posts: 107
Re: On splitting up the new boxsets
Quote:
Originally Posted by RNSrobot View Post
It's not unreasonable, albeit I have to factor in shipping. But it's a good idea if you can work out with a fellow fan at the start.

Myself, I'll buy them and first attempt to sell off the unwanted figures locally through our FB group and Kijiji. If no luck I'll put them up on Cybertron.
Yeah, that was initially my thinking too, I just figured agreeing upon things beforehand would work better.
