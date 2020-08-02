|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up August Week 1
TFW2005 is everywhere! Time to report the new Transformers toys sightings around the globe. This week some fellow fans in New Zealand find more Earthrise toys and Earthrise Scorponok proves to have a wider global distribution. Earthrise Wave 2 Voyager in New Zealand
*2005 Boards member*Junkion Junkyard*found Earthrise Snapdragon at K-Mart in Auckland. Earthrise Titan Class Scorponok In Singapore*
*The big Headmaster Titan was found at*OG Orchard Point by*fortmax777.* To all fans and collectors over the world, happy hunting!
The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up August Week 1
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca