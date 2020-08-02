Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  August Week 1
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,085
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  August Week 1


TFW2005 is everywhere! Time to report the new Transformers toys sightings around the globe. This week some fellow fans in New Zealand find more Earthrise toys and Earthrise Scorponok proves to have a wider global distribution. Earthrise Wave 2 Voyager in New Zealand *2005 Boards member*Junkion Junkyard*found Earthrise Snapdragon at K-Mart in Auckland. Earthrise Titan Class Scorponok In Singapore* *The big Headmaster Titan was found at*OG Orchard Point by*fortmax777.* To all fans and collectors over the world, happy hunting!

The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  August Week 1 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Takara Transformers AM-33 Final Battle Megatron Complete and MIB
Transformers
transformers movie toys lot
Transformers
transformers movie/ studio series toys lot
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Tarantulas Transmetals 100% Complete Deluxe
Transformers
transformers siege/netflix/earthrise lot
Transformers
used Transformers Hasbro Armada Energon Saber Cybertron Universe Minicon lot
Transformers
Transformers classics loose lot some complete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:25 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.