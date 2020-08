Custom CW Deathcobra Review

As part of Bots@Home,*and after many requests following my look at my Custom Liokaiser with all six members and their breast master partners, I offer an addendum here to that series with my custom Combiner Wars Deathcobra and Cobrabreast. I show him in all modes, with the entire team and see if he can work with Liokaiser himself!