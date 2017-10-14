Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,011
Transformers Cyberverse Bumblebee, Windblade, and Optimus Prime first look and detail


We are proud to be able to pass on the first details of*Transformers Cyberverse, the new Transformers show coming our way in 2018. Comicbook.com*have posted the first image of the new show, and some details about what the series will involve. First up: noses are back! After ten years of Transformers lacking noses in Transformers Animated, Transformers Prime and Transformers Robots in Disguise, these facial features that giant alien machines from space have no real need for are back! Kidding aside, the artwork gives us our first look at the Transformers Cyberverse versions of the main cast. Bumblebee appears &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Cyberverse Bumblebee, Windblade, and Optimus Prime first look and details appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
