*announced their*Bot Fest Attendee Exclusive Millifex and Billifex Powerup. Bot Fest is a*convention in South East Asia for 3rd party manufacturers and original designers, and it will be held in Singapore on October 22. MMC presents their*Attendee Exclusive Millifex and Billifex Powerup which are clear special versions of their Powermasters for R-17 Carnifex that were included in their Continuum Set Add-On. This time, they are offering only the Powermaster partners but not the extra weapons or new head from the full set. There’s no info on a stateside release via online retailers yet, but you can » Continue Reading.
