Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Mastermind Creations Bot Fest Attendee Exclusive Millifex and Billifex Powerup
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,011
Mastermind Creations Bot Fest Attendee Exclusive Millifex and Billifex Powerup


Mastermind Creations On Facebook*announced their*Bot Fest Attendee Exclusive Millifex and Billifex Powerup. Bot Fest is a*convention in South East Asia for 3rd party manufacturers and original designers, and it will be held in Singapore on October 22. MMC presents their*Attendee Exclusive Millifex and Billifex Powerup which are clear special versions of their Powermasters for R-17 Carnifex that were included in their Continuum Set Add-On. This time, they are offering only the Powermaster partners but not the extra weapons or new head from the full set. There’s no info on a stateside release via online retailers yet, but you can &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Mastermind Creations Bot Fest Attendee Exclusive Millifex and Billifex Powerup appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Wingspan & Cloudraker Clones 2-Pack
Transformers
transformers clone 2 pack titan return cloudbreacker and wingspan M.I.B.
Transformers
Brand New Transformers Revenge of the Fallen Deluxe Class Autobot Sideswipe
Transformers
NEW LARGE TRANSFORMERS DEVASTATOR G1 MECH FANS TOYS MF-17 HERCULES COMBINED 6 R
Transformers
NEW Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-12 Sideswipe Lambor LP500S Action Figures
Transformers
Beast Wars (Beasties) Transformers huge lot of 46 figures - Ultra, Mega, Deluxe
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:46 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.