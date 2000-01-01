Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:04 PM   #1
ns605
Generation 1
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Winnipeg
Posts: 14
TR Octane and Blitzwing
Wondering if anyone knows the canadian walmart Item number, sku and UPC for Octane and Blitzwing? If you could post them, pm me or let me know how to find them. Been trying with no luck. Thanks in advanced
Old Today, 12:44 PM   #2
DuG
Masterpiece
Join Date: Mar 2013
Location: Sudbury, ON
Posts: 1,088
Re: TR Octane and Blitzwing
Don't know if this helps at all but this is what it states on the receipt for Blitzwing.

Transformers 063050955016
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
