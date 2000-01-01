Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
TR Octane and Blitzwing
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 12:04 PM
#
1
ns605
Generation 1
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Winnipeg
Posts: 14
TR Octane and Blitzwing
Wondering if anyone knows the canadian walmart Item number, sku and UPC for Octane and Blitzwing? If you could post them, pm me or let me know how to find them. Been trying with no luck. Thanks in advanced
ns605
View Public Profile
Send a private message to ns605
Find More Posts by ns605
Today, 12:44 PM
#
2
DuG
Masterpiece
Join Date: Mar 2013
Location: Sudbury, ON
Posts: 1,088
Re: TR Octane and Blitzwing
Don't know if this helps at all but this is what it states on the receipt for Blitzwing.
Transformers 063050955016
__________________
FEEDBACK
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=54549
And
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=51059
DuG
View Public Profile
Send a private message to DuG
Find More Posts by DuG
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers Titans Return Wingspan & Cloudraker Clones 2-Pack
transformers clone 2 pack titan return cloudbreacker and wingspan M.I.B.
Brand New Transformers Revenge of the Fallen Deluxe Class Autobot Sideswipe
NEW LARGE TRANSFORMERS DEVASTATOR G1 MECH FANS TOYS MF-17 HERCULES COMBINED 6 R
NEW Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-12 Sideswipe Lambor LP500S Action Figures
Beast Wars (Beasties) Transformers huge lot of 46 figures - Ultra, Mega, Deluxe
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
05:46 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.