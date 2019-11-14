|
Devil Saviour DS-03 Compresor (Revenge Of The Fallen Overload) Prototype
New third party company Devil Saviour (formerly known as Bombusbee) has shared*via Weibo
*the images of the gray prototype of their DS-03 Compresor (Revenge Of The Fallen Overload) This mold is part of the Devil Saviour Troublemaker, a complete set of seven Revenge Of The Fallen Constructicons that can combine into Devastator. A very interesting alternative over the ongoing Studio Series version. Devil Saviour’s take on Overload bring us a very original robot mode, slightly based in one of the unused Contructicons concept art samples. The robot looks bulky and menacing with a very movie-accurate alt mode. To make things » Continue Reading.
