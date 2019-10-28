Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,791

Jack Lawrence To Attend TFNation 2020





The TFNation 2020 guest list announcements continue, and we can confirm their next name in the line-up: Transformers: Lost Light artist Jack Lawrence.

Jack Lawrence was part of the creative team for IDW More Than Meets The Eye follow-up LOST LIGHT. He is currently working on the IDW series Sonic the Hedgehog, and his art can be found in a number of comics anthologies and reference materials from Hachette, Eaglemoss, Image, Dark Horse, and more.

Jack Lawrence joins James Roberts (Transformers: More Than Meets the Eye and Lost Light writer) Lee Sullivan (original artist from the days of Marvels Transformers run in the UK)





Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.