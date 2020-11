Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,671

Iron Factory IF-EX 44 City Commander Final Battle Armor Color Prototype



Third party company Iron Factory has updated their*



The post







Third party company Iron Factory has updated their Weibo with images of their upcoming release for the Legends scale market: IF-EX 44 City Commander Final Battle Armor, which is an homage to the upgraded Ultra Magnus armor seen in IDW Lost Light comics. According to Iron Factory this figure will stand 16 cm tall and loaded with tons of weapons. The 6-cm tall inner robot (IDW Minimus Ambus) can be stored inside the armor. A very impressive figure indeed for its size.





