|
Iron Factory IF-EX 44 City Commander Final Battle Armor Color Prototype
Third party company Iron Factory has updated their*Weibo
*with images of their upcoming release for the Legends scale market:*IF-EX 44 City Commander Final Battle Armor, which is an homage to the upgraded Ultra Magnus armor seen in IDW Lost Light comics. According to Iron Factory this figure will stand 16 cm tall and loaded with tons of weapons. The 6-cm tall inner robot (IDW Minimus Ambus) can be stored inside the armor. A very impressive figure indeed for its size. See all the mirrored images attached on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!
The post Iron Factory IF-EX 44 City Commander Final Battle Armor Color Prototype
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca