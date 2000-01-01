Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Earthrise Doublecrosser Review
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:21 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,739
Earthrise Doublecrosser Review
Transformers Earthrise Battle Master Doublecrosser is nothing short of a very pleasant surprise. In fact, he might just be the best of the floor-board-formers!

https://youtu.be/2EKv1edX89o
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Studio Series 14 (E0978AX00) Voyager Class Movie 1 Ironhide
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS LOT 17 ACTION FIGURES, ARMADA,ENERGON & more
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS THE LAST KNIGHT PREMIER EDITION DELUXE DINOBOT SLUG NEW IN BOX
Transformers
Transformers
Transformers Autobot Skids - G1 Commemorative Series VIII - Mint In Box - Rare
Transformers
1987 Vintage Hasbro G1 Transformers Headmaster lot Weirdwolf/Chromedome
Transformers
Piranacon Complete 1988 Vintage Hasbro G1 Seacons Transformers
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:07 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.